Now Performing Artist in the Making a...

Now Performing Artist in the Making at Westchester Knicks Halftime...

Thursday

Matthew Welling, 11, 5th grader at Mamaroneck Avenue School, White Plains,NY, USA performing at Radio City Music Hall last year. Matthew will be singing one of his own compositions in front of the halftime crowd at the Westchester Knicks game at the County Center tonight.

White Plains, NY

