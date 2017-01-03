No Black or Latino Judges on City Court

No Black or Latino Judges on City Court

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: White Plains CitizeNetReporter

Here is a scoop for you: The article this morning in the Journal News . Although I sympathize with Mr. Elliots's opinion, JN is missing the larger issue in this matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Dec 30 Jdibiasi813 54
Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ... Dec 25 Old Tranny Micheal 4
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Dec 22 Figures 39
Garage sale Clinton estate Dec 11 Ellison ISIS Muslim 1
News Twitter tracks Hillary Clinton sightings post e... Dec 10 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
News Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08) Dec 9 Eric Klebold 2
Hey pot I am the kettle Dec 8 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,420

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC