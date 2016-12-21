New Rochelle Police Officer Facing Ve...

New Rochelle Police Officer Facing Vehicular Manslaughter Charges...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New Rochelle Talk

A New Rochelle Police officer will be charged with vehicular manslaughter following a fatal auto collision early Monday morning in White Plains. The black Jeep Cherokee crashed into a tree on Mamaroneck Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Dec 30 Jdibiasi813 54
Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ... Dec 25 Old Tranny Micheal 4
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Dec 22 Figures 39
Garage sale Clinton estate Dec 11 Ellison ISIS Muslim 1
News Twitter tracks Hillary Clinton sightings post e... Dec 10 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
News Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08) Dec 9 Eric Klebold 2
Hey pot I am the kettle Dec 8 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,537 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC