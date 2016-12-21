New Rochelle Police Officer Facing Vehicular Manslaughter Charges...
A New Rochelle Police officer will be charged with vehicular manslaughter following a fatal auto collision early Monday morning in White Plains. The black Jeep Cherokee crashed into a tree on Mamaroneck Avenue.
