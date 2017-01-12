Mexico's Blue Parrot club sees people...

Mexico's Blue Parrot club sees people shot dead during BPM festival in Playa Del Carmen

'Stay in your hotels!' British DJ urges holidaymakers to take cover as five people are shot dead at a Mexican nightclub during dance music festival A gunman fired shots through an open window at the Blue Parrot club in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, just after 2am local time on Monday Local news reports suggest that the shooting is connected to ongoing drug cartel wars in the area while others have linked it to a 'possible terror attack' At least five people are reportedly dead after a shooting in a Mexican nightclub on the final night of the BPM music festival. A gunman fired shots through an open window at the Blue Parrot club in Playa Del Carmen - about 40 miles from Cancun - early Monday morning.

