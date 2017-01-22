Gun Show Goes Off Without A Hitch Aft...

Gun Show Goes Off Without A Hitch After Astorino Vetoes Legislative Ban

The Firearm and Knife Show and Sale kicked off as originally scheduled Saturday at the Westchester County Center in White Plains just days after County Executive Rob Astorino vetoed legislation that would have banned such events from county property. In his veto message sent down to the legislature Friday, Astorino said, "the gun show satisfies all the requirements for its legal and safe operation" and "has historically been one of the best run and most well-attended events held at the ."

