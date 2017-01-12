Greenburgh's Feiner Urges County To H...

Greenburgh's Feiner Urges County To Hold Buyback At Gun Show

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Greenburgh Daily Voice

Paul Feiner, the Democratic supervisor of Greenburgh, opposes holding a gun show on county-owned property. He is suggested that, if the controversial event must go on, Westchester use vendors' fees to conduct a gun buyback program on the same day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenburgh Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 7 hr Le Jimbo 59
Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09) Wed Kar 85
News Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:... Tue Duck Femocrats 29
SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11) Jan 7 Larry 3
News Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu... Jan 5 RIP 46
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Jan 4 Diana B 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Jan 3 Pumpertwo 3,377
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC