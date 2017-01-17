Fast Spreading Bathroom Fire Swiftly ...

Fast Spreading Bathroom Fire Swiftly Knocked Down In North White Plains

Multiple agencies responded to a North White Plains home on Tuesday afternoon after a bathroom outlet started a small fire that led to smoke billowing from an attic. Officials confirmed that at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, first responders from the North White Plains Fire Company, Valhalla Fire Department and West Harrison Fire Department were dispatched to a Custis Avenue home in North White Plains following multiple reports of smoke billowing from the property.

