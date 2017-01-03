Croton Teenager Performing At Lincoln Center
Zinn will be performing with the HaZamir Choir, an international Jewish High School Choir, at Lincoln Center on March 26, as part of the Annual HaZamir Festival. Zinn is a member of the HaZamir Westchester chapter which rehearses in White Plains.
