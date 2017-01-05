County Will Vote January 9 on Banning Gun Shows From County Property: Boykin
Labor/Parks/Planning/Housing, and Public Safety & Social Services committees voted to recommend that the full Board of Legislators hold a vote on ID# 9417 , an act amending the Laws of Westchester County to prohibit participation in a gun show on County-owned property. This Act was first proposed by Legislator Ken Jenkins in 2010 and has since been sponsored by every member of the Democratic caucus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|8 hr
|RIP
|46
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|17 hr
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Moe
|40
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Dec 30
|Jdibiasi813
|54
|Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ...
|Dec 25
|Old Tranny Micheal
|4
|Garage sale Clinton estate
|Dec 11
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC