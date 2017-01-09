Constellation New Energy Will Negotiate New Rates for Sustainable...

The White Plains Online Newspaper Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor 997-1607 [email protected] According to a representative of Coned Solutions this morning, , Constellation New Energy, Inc will renegotiate the Clean Energy rate and basic rates with the City of White Plains in May-June of 2018. The representative said that Constellation has access to more clean energy producing sources such as wind and solar and nuclear power that may result in lowering the Clean Energy rate currently charged White Plains customers , however the rate would be negotiated based on the highest demand rate expected, and other factors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.