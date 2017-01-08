ConEdison Solutions a " Sustainable Westchester a oeGo Toa Energy Supplier ...
ConEdison Solutions which has been the default supplier selected by the Sustainable Westchester power consortium of 24 Westchester County cities and towns, including White Plains, has announced it is being purchased by Exelon, a $7 Billion energy supply firm. The purchase comes six months after ConEdison Solutions started supplying electricity to the 24 Westchester cities and towns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|14 min
|ICE
|11
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|5 hr
|Susanm
|48
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|Jan 5
|RIP
|46
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Jan 3
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Jan 3
|Moe
|40
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC