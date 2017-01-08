ConEdison Solutions a " Sustainable Westchester a oeGo Toa Energy Supplier ...

ConEdison Solutions which has been the default supplier selected by the Sustainable Westchester power consortium of 24 Westchester County cities and towns, including White Plains, has announced it is being purchased by Exelon, a $7 Billion energy supply firm. The purchase comes six months after ConEdison Solutions started supplying electricity to the 24 Westchester cities and towns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.