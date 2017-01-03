Builders Complete $22M Expansion At T...

Builders Complete $22M Expansion At Thornwood School In Record Time

A White Plains-based company is crediting an innovative design technique for its being able to build a dormitory at a private boarding school in Mount Pleasant in record time. Scully Construction LLC said it had a very tight deadline for the $22 million expansion project -- a 250-bed student residence -- at the EF International Academy in the hamlet of Thornwood.

