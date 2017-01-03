Builders Complete $22M Expansion At Thornwood School In Record Time
A White Plains-based company is crediting an innovative design technique for its being able to build a dormitory at a private boarding school in Mount Pleasant in record time. Scully Construction LLC said it had a very tight deadline for the $22 million expansion project -- a 250-bed student residence -- at the EF International Academy in the hamlet of Thornwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Pleasant Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill and Hillary Clinton to attend Trump inaugu...
|9 min
|Sorry Hill
|15
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Moe
|40
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Dec 30
|Jdibiasi813
|54
|Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ...
|Dec 25
|Old Tranny Micheal
|4
|Garage sale Clinton estate
|Dec 11
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|1
|Twitter tracks Hillary Clinton sightings post e...
|Dec 10
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
|Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08)
|Dec 9
|Eric Klebold
|2
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC