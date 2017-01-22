Astorino vetoes vote to ban county-run gun shows
A gun show at the the Westchester County Center will go on as planned following a veto by the County Executive. County Executive Rob Astorino's action comes less than 24 hours before the start of a two-day gun show in White Plains.
