ArtsWestchester Receives $75K REDC Grant From NY State For Fall Exhibit

ArtsWestchester in White Plains announced Tuesday that it was a awarded a $75,000 grant as part of New York State's Round Six of the Regional Economic Development Council Awards. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the grant, which is part of more than $700 million in economic and community development funding awarded throughout the state through this initiative, according to a release from ArtsWestchester.

