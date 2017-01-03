ArtsWestchester Receives $75K REDC Grant From NY State For Fall Exhibit
ArtsWestchester in White Plains announced Tuesday that it was a awarded a $75,000 grant as part of New York State's Round Six of the Regional Economic Development Council Awards. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the grant, which is part of more than $700 million in economic and community development funding awarded throughout the state through this initiative, according to a release from ArtsWestchester.
