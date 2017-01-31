Act-Fasny Development SUPPORTERSa Say Drainage Ditch is not Environmentally Sensitive.
The White Plains Online Newspaper Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com As members of White Plains Neighbors ACT, many of us living in or around the failed Ridgeway Golf Course, we feel compelled to respond to the continued negative campaign and outright lies against the School and Park, as evidenced by the recent letters to the Council by the Gedney Association and their followers. Their latest ridiculous claim is that an open sewer ditch on the other side of Ridgeway - not even on FASNY property - would make FASNY's reduced alternative plan a designated environmentally sensitive site, thus requiring a supermajority vote.
