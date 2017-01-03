98-Year-Old Westchester Yogi Gets 'Model' Treatment From Athleta

Such is the proclamation on the January 2017 cover of Athleta, a national catalog of athleisure apparel featuring 98-year-old Tao Porchon-Lynch , founder of the Westchester Institute of Yoga. The White Plains resident -- at the moment teaching classes in the Bahamas -- has a certain je ne sais quoi that attracts people to her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Pleasant Daily Voice.