White Plains holds community work day
Pictured left to right, David Thompson, Jose Rosatio, Heather Spivey, Tiffany Thompson and Faith Simmons worked at White Plains High School to beautify the grounds. Pictured left to right, David Thompson, Jose Rosatio, Heather Spivey, Tiffany Thompson and Faith Simmons worked at White Plains High School to beautify the grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|14 hr
|Figures
|39
|Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ...
|Dec 19
|Hardhead Hillary
|3
|Garage sale Clinton estate
|Dec 11
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|1
|Twitter tracks Hillary Clinton sightings post e...
|Dec 10
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
|Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08)
|Dec 9
|Eric Klebold
|2
|Hey pot I am the kettle
|Dec 8
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec 1
|heidigiarlo
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC