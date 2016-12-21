Westchester Invests More Than $150M Into Dannon, Million Air, Housing
Projects that were supported by the Westchester County Industrial Development Agency and Local Development Corporation in 2016 totaled $604 million in private investment, according to an announcement by County Executive Rob Astorino. The 13 IDA and LDC projects created or retained approximately 2,179 permanent and construction jobs.
