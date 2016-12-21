Westchester Exceeds HUD Mandate With ...

Westchester Exceeds HUD Mandate With 790th Affordable Housing Unit

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Mount Vernon Daily Voice

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino announced Tuesday that more than 750 affordable housing units have been developed, a major milestone in the county's federal agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Under the terms of the 2009 settlement reached between HUD and county government, Westchester is required to spend at least $51.6 million to develop 750 units of affordable housing by the end of this year in 31 mostly white communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Vernon Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ... Dec 25 Old Tranny Micheal 4
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Dec 22 Figures 39
Garage sale Clinton estate Dec 11 Ellison ISIS Muslim 1
News Twitter tracks Hillary Clinton sightings post e... Dec 10 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
News Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08) Dec 9 Eric Klebold 2
Hey pot I am the kettle Dec 8 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Dec 1 heidigiarlo 1
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,072 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,813

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC