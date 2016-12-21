The Biggest Losers From Gambling at R...

The Biggest Losers From Gambling at Rye Golf? Rye Taxpayers & the Truth. Commentary by Ted Carroll

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: My Rye

Tonight in the last regularly scheduled city council meeting of 2016 Mayor Sack and Corporation Counsel Kristen Wilson will announce the settlement of the longstanding class action litigation brought by the former Rye Golf Club employees cheated by former senior city manager Scott Yandrasevich who "hired" them using a series of shell companies in a gambit described as an outside staffing arrangement designed to "save costs." The settlement is said to be $1 million for the ex-employees and their contingency-fee attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Rye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Dec 22 Figures 39
Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ... Dec 19 Hardhead Hillary 3
Garage sale Clinton estate Dec 11 Ellison ISIS Muslim 1
News Twitter tracks Hillary Clinton sightings post e... Dec 10 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
News Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08) Dec 9 Eric Klebold 2
Hey pot I am the kettle Dec 8 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Dec 1 heidigiarlo 1
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC