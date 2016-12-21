The Biggest Losers From Gambling at Rye Golf? Rye Taxpayers & the Truth. Commentary by Ted Carroll

Tonight in the last regularly scheduled city council meeting of 2016 Mayor Sack and Corporation Counsel Kristen Wilson will announce the settlement of the longstanding class action litigation brought by the former Rye Golf Club employees cheated by former senior city manager Scott Yandrasevich who "hired" them using a series of shell companies in a gambit described as an outside staffing arrangement designed to "save costs." The settlement is said to be $1 million for the ex-employees and their contingency-fee attorneys.

