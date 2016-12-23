Tenant Fear Possible Reason for long tolerated Safe, Overcrowded Housing
You briefly discussed illegal housing here with a local minister . Owner attitudes might not be illegal but can still be wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Dec 22
|Figures
|39
|Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ...
|Dec 19
|Hardhead Hillary
|3
|Garage sale Clinton estate
|Dec 11
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|1
|Twitter tracks Hillary Clinton sightings post e...
|Dec 10
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
|Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08)
|Dec 9
|Eric Klebold
|2
|Hey pot I am the kettle
|Dec 8
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec 1
|heidigiarlo
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC