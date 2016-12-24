School District Has Begun Its Search ...

School District Has Begun Its Search for a New Superintendent.

Saturday Dec 24

Dr. Paul Fried, right shown in a White Plains TV interview on PEOPLE TO BE HEARD, has resigned as White Plains Superintendent of Schools. A new Superintendent is expected to be hired for the 2017-18 School Year.

