Route 22 Stretch Closing Due To Nearby Renovations

Commuters should take note that the New York State Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the Westchester County DOT, will be starting repairs to the bridge over the northbound lanes of the Bronx River Parkway Access Road. In order to make the repairs, DOT will close lanes on NY Route 22 in the area between the BRP Access Road and Hillandale Avenue in North White Plains.

