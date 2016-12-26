Officials warn of medical cannabis sc...

Officials warn of medical cannabis scammers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: The Washington Post

Packaging for medical marijuana is displayed at Vireo Health of New York, a dispensary in White Plains, N.Y. New York is loosening some restrictions in its year-old medical marijuana law to boost patient access, but to the dismay of some pot advocates, there is no sign the state is in any hurry to join seven other states in embracing full legalization. Maryland patients are several months away from being able to legally obtain medical cannabis to treat chronic conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ... Dec 25 Old Tranny Micheal 4
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Dec 22 Figures 39
Garage sale Clinton estate Dec 11 Ellison ISIS Muslim 1
News Twitter tracks Hillary Clinton sightings post e... Dec 10 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
News Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08) Dec 9 Eric Klebold 2
Hey pot I am the kettle Dec 8 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Dec 1 heidigiarlo 1
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,229

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC