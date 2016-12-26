Officials warn of medical cannabis scammers

Packaging for medical marijuana is displayed at Vireo Health of New York, a dispensary in White Plains, N.Y. New York is loosening some restrictions in its year-old medical marijuana law to boost patient access, but to the dismay of some pot advocates, there is no sign the state is in any hurry to join seven other states in embracing full legalization. Maryland patients are several months away from being able to legally obtain medical cannabis to treat chronic conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.