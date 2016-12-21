North White Plains Stop & Shop Stabbing Suspect Due Back In Court Tuesday

A former North White Plains Stop and Shop employee that sought revenge on his former place of employment over the weekend is due in court on Tuesday after he brandished a knife and attacked his female former co-worker. According to police, shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon, White Plains resident Joseph Joy entered the Stop and Shop location on North Broadway in North White Plains and attacked an employee with a knife, prompting several emergency 911 calls from her co-workers.

