North White Plains Stop & Shop Female Stabbed During
A female employee at Stop & Shop on North Broadway in White Plains was stabbed inside the store on Friday at about 5:10 p.m., North Castle Police said. The knife-wielding suspect, identified as Joseph J. Joy, was distracted by customers and staff and fled the store.
