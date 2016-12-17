North Street Civic Association Lobbie...

North Street Civic Association Lobbies the Mayor and Common Council...

Saturday Dec 17

The North Street Civic Association has released to WPCNR the following letter urging the Mayor and Common Council to reject removing the environmentally sensitive designation from the area where the French American School of New York wants to build its 7-buiding school complex on the former Ridgeway Country Club The Board of the North Street Area Civic Association would like to add its support to the statements and concerns expressed by the Gedney Association in its letters of December 1, 2016 and November 21, 2016 with respect to the Alternative Plan Application submitted by FASNY on November 2, 2016. As we all know, the Alternate Plan is essentially Phase 1 of the "Original Plan" with all access to the school coming off of Ridgeway.

White Plains, NY

