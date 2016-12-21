Mamaroneck catering company hosts annual toy drive
A Westchester catering company is making the holiday season a little brighter for dozens of children in need with its annual toy drive. Mamaroneck-based Exquisite Taste Catering hosted its third annual toy drive on Friday at the Lois Bronz Children's Center in White Plains.
