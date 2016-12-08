Lewis assistant attorney remembered f...

Lewis assistant attorney remembered for contributions during short tenure

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Following her unexpected death earlier this week, Lewis County's assistant attorney is being remembered for her contributions to the county and community during her relatively short time here. “It's a tragic loss for us, personally and professionally,” county attorney Joan E. McNichol said of Mary M. Iocovozzi, 63, who died Monday of an apparent heart attack at her North State Street apartment.

