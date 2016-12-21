Golden's Bridge Hamlet Organization Chalks Up Successful First Year
The Golden's Bridge Hamlet Organization would like to see the historic L-158 railroad bridge over an inlet of the Muscoot Reservoir be re-opened for pedestrian traffic. LEWISBORO, N.Y. -- If you should happen to notice some pretty blue hyacinths and cheerful daffodils popping up in certain parts of Lewisboro this spring, you can thank your local community group and its volunteers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Somers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
White Plains Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ...
|Dec 25
|Old Tranny Micheal
|4
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Dec 22
|Figures
|39
|Garage sale Clinton estate
|Dec 11
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|1
|Twitter tracks Hillary Clinton sightings post e...
|Dec 10
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
|Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08)
|Dec 9
|Eric Klebold
|2
|Hey pot I am the kettle
|Dec 8
|Ellison ISIS Muslim
|2
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec 1
|heidigiarlo
|1
Find what you want!
Search White Plains Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC