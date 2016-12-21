Fired Pound Ridge Library Director Sues To Get Job Back
Former Pound Ridge Library Director Marilyn Tinter, who was fired in September, has filed a lawsuit against the library district to get reinstated. The lawsuit, which was filed on Dec. 13 with the state Supreme Court in White Plains, blasts the district's disciplinary hearing that was held prior to Tinter's firing.
