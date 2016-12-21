Ex-police officer charged with killing 4 men in drug deal
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.>> A retired police officer has been accused of killing four men who went missing during a drug deal this year, and authorities have discovered the remains of four bodies on property linked to him. Nicholas Tartaglione was arrested on Monday on charges of murder and conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms and more of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said.
