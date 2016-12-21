Crooked retired cop charged with kill...

Crooked retired cop charged with killing four in cocaine deal

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: New York Daily News

A crooked retired cop in White Plains killed four men in a bar over a deal for 5 kilos of cocaine, prosecutors charged Tuesday. Nicholas Tartaglione, 49, who once worked as a Briarcliff Manor police officer, was charged with killing Martin Luna, Urbano Santiago, Miguel Luna and Hector Gutierrez in Chester, N.Y., in April as part of his involvement in a drug conspiracy, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Plains Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Dec 22 Figures 39
Hillary, You Have Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton ... Dec 19 Hardhead Hillary 3
Garage sale Clinton estate Dec 11 Ellison ISIS Muslim 1
News Twitter tracks Hillary Clinton sightings post e... Dec 10 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
News Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08) Dec 9 Eric Klebold 2
Hey pot I am the kettle Dec 8 Ellison ISIS Muslim 2
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Dec 1 heidigiarlo 1
See all White Plains Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Plains Forum Now

White Plains Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Plains Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

White Plains, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,401 • Total comments across all topics: 277,330,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC