Crooked retired cop charged with killing four in cocaine deal

A crooked retired cop in White Plains killed four men in a bar over a deal for 5 kilos of cocaine, prosecutors charged Tuesday. Nicholas Tartaglione, 49, who once worked as a Briarcliff Manor police officer, was charged with killing Martin Luna, Urbano Santiago, Miguel Luna and Hector Gutierrez in Chester, N.Y., in April as part of his involvement in a drug conspiracy, officials said.

