County Executives Call On Cuomo To Fund Legal Defense Cost Of The Poor

County executives from Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess and Orange counties joined Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino on Monday in calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign state legislation to help pay the defense expenses of New York's poorest defendants. In June, the state Senate and Assembly unanimously passed the Justice Equality Act to reduce disparities in New York's criminal justice system and eliminate an expensive unfunded mandate on counties.

