Abinanti Calls On Gov. Cuomo To Sign ...

Abinanti Calls On Gov. Cuomo To Sign Hotel/Motel Bed Tax Into Law

Thursday Dec 29

The Hampton Inn at 200 Tarrytown Road in Elmsford could collect a new occupancy tax under state legislation passed in June. The 3 percent "bed tax" awaits Gov. Andrew Cuomo's approval by Dec. 31, or will expire.

