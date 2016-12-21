$1 Million Campaign To Help Homeless Children Continues In White Plains
Legal Services of the Hudson Valley in its recent 50th-anniversary celebration kick-off has launched the Let Justice Grow $1 million campaign to prevent homelessness for children and families. In response to the effort, city law firm, DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise & Wiederkehr LLP made a donation of more than $27,000 to the nonprofit organization.
