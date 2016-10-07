Schools warn of 'virtual kidnapping' ...

Schools warn of 'virtual kidnapping' scam targeting parents

Oct 7, 2016 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Schools across the U.S. are warning about a scam to convince parents that their children have been kidnapped - even though they haven't - and to collect ransom money. Cases of "virtual kidnapping" have been reported over the past two months in Virginia, California, Texas, Arizona and other states.

