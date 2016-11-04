Two Hope volleyball players named All-MIAA First Team
Two Hope College volleyball players have received All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team honors for the 2016 season: setter Sophia Hackett and libero Alexis Thompson. Thompson finished third in the MIAA at 5.57 digs per league set.
