Two Hope volleyball players named All...

Two Hope volleyball players named All-MIAA First Team

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 4, 2016 Read more: MLive.com

Two Hope College volleyball players have received All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team honors for the 2016 season: setter Sophia Hackett and libero Alexis Thompson. Thompson finished third in the MIAA at 5.57 digs per league set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Cloud Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wava darlene jackson trying to locate (Feb '12) Aug '16 Tammy cope 3
News County surveyor arrested on prostitution charges (May '16) May '16 Larry D 1
My niece, Beth Ellen Waelde (May '08) Mar '16 Joshua l waelde 7
1970's murder (Sep '14) Feb '16 Spedo 5
Review: Cal Deitz Real Estate (Nov '08) Jan '16 REMEMBERWHATBUSHDID 15
News Western Michigan woman sends 17,000 valentines ... (Feb '06) Nov '15 Jetta_2007 6
News Missing man found dead in Northern Michigan pond (Jan '15) Oct '15 MOMlosed 2
See all White Cloud Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Cloud Forum Now

White Cloud Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Cloud Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Serena Williams
 

White Cloud, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,413 • Total comments across all topics: 277,452,604

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC