White Bear Lake Chiropractor Sentenced in Ponzi Scheme
A White Bear Lake man has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for operating a Ponzi scheme that aimed to steal more than $500,000 from purported investors, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. Randy Miland, 63, pleaded guilty last fall to mail fraud and money laundering.
