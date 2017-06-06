White Bear beach opening
Recent low water levels have raised the concerns of nearby residents about the popular east metro lake's future. The water was so low that Ramsey County Parks and Recreation had closed its beach on White Bear Lake due to safety hazards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Class B License
|Jun 1
|reddheadbabe
|1
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Drama queen ice
|7
|darrtpac (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|TUB of GOO
|1
|Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10)
|Jun '16
|Bar None
|11
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|More Punch (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|king kong
|1
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
Find what you want!
Search White Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC