Twin Cities chiropractor going back to prison for new ponzi scheme Friday, June 9
A Twin Cities chiropractor who has already spent time in prison for a Ponzi scheme is going back for the same crime. The United States Attorney's office says Randy Miland, 63, was convicted Wednesday of one count each of mail fraud and money laundering.
