The Drive: Why troopers, not cameras, are catching HOV lane cheats
State trooper Kevin Kloss gave a man a ticket for driving in the carpool/MnPASS lane without a MnPASS or extra passengers during rush hour on southbound I-35W in Bloomington on June 20, 2011. Last summer the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the State Patrol joined forces to crack down on carpool lane cheats, and Drive reader Kathrine has noticed.
