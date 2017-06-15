Soucheray: Dark socks & shorts?
An emailer, Matt from White Bear Lake, alerted me to a piece that recently ran under the heading of Men's Style in the New York Times, regarding the new fashion trend of wearing dark socks with shorts. The New York Times is good at things like socks - socks and obituaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Class B License
|Jun 1
|reddheadbabe
|1
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Drama queen ice
|7
|darrtpac (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|TUB of GOO
|1
|Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10)
|Jun '16
|Bar None
|11
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|More Punch (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|king kong
|1
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
Find what you want!
Search White Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC