Plans nixed for White Bear Lake Hy-Vee
The Iowa-based supermarket chain, which continues to open Twin Cities locations since making its debut in the local market in the fall of 2015, planned to open a store with a fitness center. It would have been the second of its kind from HyVee and built near the intersection of Interstate 35E and Ramsey County 96 in the Tower Crossing development.
