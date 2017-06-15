Now thata s good penmanship
Cursive is increasingly seen as not worth teaching, but it's worth at least $1,500 to a White Bear Lake student and his school. Jack Lieberherr of St. Anne's Academy in White Bear Lake, is the 2017 eighth-grade champion of the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.
