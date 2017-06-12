North/East metro briefs: Rush Line transit service from White Bear Lake advances
Any such service - to be known as the Rush Line - is at least eight to 10 years away, officials caution, subject to countless decisions in the meantime. The failure of the Gold Line busway from Woodbury to secure millions in funding in the recently completed legislative session is a reminder of that.
