Next generation of cyclists in popular region for biking

Thursday Jun 8

North Branch Police used to call the event "Pedal with the Police" and Howard Kurtz was the organizer-- but Kurtz has passed away and now Kurtz family members have taken responsibility. This is the second year his family has run the bike rodeo in North Branch.

