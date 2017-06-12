Next generation of cyclists in popular region for biking
North Branch Police used to call the event "Pedal with the Police" and Howard Kurtz was the organizer-- but Kurtz has passed away and now Kurtz family members have taken responsibility. This is the second year his family has run the bike rodeo in North Branch.
