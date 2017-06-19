Hy-Vee cancels plans for White Bear Lake store
After opening six sprawling supermarkets in the Twin Cities since 2015, Hy-Vee has decided not to build one in Water Tower Crossings development in White Bear Lake. "After further evaluation, we have decided not to move forward with our proposed store in White Bear Lake," the company said in a statement Monday.
