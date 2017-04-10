White Bear ruling could affect scores...

White Bear ruling could affect scores of lakes in state

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: Star Tribune

During the March trial over who or what is to blame for White Bear Lake's radical drop in elevation, lawyers for lakeshore owners and their allies laid out a case which, if they win, threatens to create years of turmoil and anger and cost huge sums to fix. Because it's not just about White Bear Lake alone.

