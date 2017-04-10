911 Call Released of March Road Rage ...

911 Call Released of March Road Rage Shooting Case

Tuesday Apr 11

As the Minnesota State Patrol continues to investigate a road rage shooting, audio from the 911 call obtained by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS shows how quickly the dangerous situation escalated. A woman requesting to only be identified by the middle name "Michelle" is heard on the call giving dispatchers the license plate number of a white Cadillac Escalade she said was trying to "run her off the road."

White Bear Lake, MN

